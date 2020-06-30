Pompeo to Speak Tuesday at UN Security Council on Iran Arms Ban - State Dept.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday will address the UN Security Council on the expiring UN arms embargo against Iran, the US Department of State said in a media note.

"Secretary Pompeo will make remarks on Iran and the expiring UN arms embargo during a public briefing of the United Nations Security Council on June 30, 2020, at 11 a.

m. [3:00 p.m. GMT]. The Council will discuss the Secretary-General's ninth report on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231," the note said.