Pompeo To Tell UNSC Thursday US Will Restore Iran Sanctions, Extend Arms Ban - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:50 AM

Pompeo to Tell UNSC Thursday US Will Restore Iran Sanctions, Extend Arms Ban - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will conduct a two-day visit to the United Nations starting on Thursday to inform the UN Security Council about the United States' decision to restore UN sanctions and extend the arms embargo against Iran, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Secretary Pompeo will travel to New York City on August 20-21 to notify the United Nations Security Council that the United States will initiate the process to restore UN sanctions on Iran," Ortagus said on Wednesday. "Thirty days after Secretary Pompeo's notification, a range of UN sanctions will be restored, including the requirement that Iran suspend all enrichment-related activities. This will also extend the 13-year arms embargo on Iran."

More Stories From World

