UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Travel To Germany For Conference On Libya On January 19 - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Pompeo to Travel to Germany for Conference on Libya on January 19 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Germany to participate in a German-UN International conference on Libya, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Berlin on January 19 to attend the jointly hosted German-UN international conference on Libya, as part of the three-point plan UN Special Representative Salame outlined to the UN Security Council," Ortagus said in the release.

Related Topics

United Nations Germany Berlin Libya January Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

42 minutes ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

1 hour ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

1 hour ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

39 minutes ago

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

55 minutes ago

Ukrainian President, Prime Minister to Attend Davo ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.