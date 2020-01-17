Pompeo to Travel to Germany for Conference on Libya on January 19 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Germany to participate in a German-UN International conference on Libya, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Berlin on January 19 to attend the jointly hosted German-UN international conference on Libya, as part of the three-point plan UN Special Representative Salame outlined to the UN Security Council," Ortagus said in the release.