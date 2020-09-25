Pompeo to Travel to Greece, Italy September 27 to Discuss Security - US State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday will embark on a week-long trip to Greece, Italy and Croatia to meet with high-level officials and discuss security matters, the Department of State said in a release.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Greece, Italy, the Holy See, and Croatia September 27 to October 2," the release said on Thursday.

Pompeo will meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to discuss security matters related to the eastern Mediterranean, the release said.

During the visit, Pompeo will sign a bilateral science and technology agreement and will meet with energy sector business leaders for a discussion on energy diversification and infrastructure projects in Greece, the release said.

In Italy, Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to discuss matter related to the novel coronavirus pandemic and security in the region.

Pompeo will conclude his trip on October 2 in Croatia, where he will meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic and Defense Minister Mario Banozic, the release said.

Pompeo and the Croatian officials will discuss opportunities to bolster bilateral cooperation in defense, trade, and Croatia's efforts to advance the integration of the so-called Western Balkans, the release added.