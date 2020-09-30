Pompeo to Travel to Japan, S. Korea, Mongolia From October 4-8 - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia from October 4-8, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Tokyo, Japan; Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and Seoul, the Republic of Korea (ROK) October 4 to 8," Ortagus said in the release on Tuesday.