Pompeo to Travel to Jerusalem, Brussels After Trip to Turkey - State Department

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo will travel to Jerusalem and NATO headquarters in Brussels for high-level talks after his upcoming trip to Turkey later this week, the State Department spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, said.

On Wednesday, Pompeo departed for Ankara where he is expected to address the situation in the north of Syria in the wake of the beginning of Turkey's military operation there. Pompeo will visit Turkey as part of an official delegation led by Vice President Mike Pence. According to Ortagus, later on Thursday, Pompeo and Pence will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The Secretary will then travel to Jerusalem on October 18 where he will meet with [Israeli] Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss developments in Syria and the continued need to counter the Iranian regime's destabilizing behavior in the region. Later that day, the Secretary will travel to Brussels, Belgium, where he will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss Transatlantic security issues and U.S. goals for the upcoming NATO Foreign Ministerial and Leaders Meeting," Ortagus said in a statement circulated by US media late on Wednesday.