UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Travel To Jerusalem, Brussels After Trip To Turkey - State Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:50 AM

Pompeo to Travel to Jerusalem, Brussels After Trip to Turkey - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo will travel to Jerusalem and NATO headquarters in Brussels for high-level talks after his upcoming trip to Turkey later this week, the State Department spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, said.

On Wednesday, Pompeo departed for Ankara where he is expected to address the situation in the north of Syria in the wake of the beginning of Turkey's military operation there. Pompeo will visit Turkey as part of an official delegation led by Vice President Mike Pence. According to Ortagus, later on Thursday, Pompeo and Pence will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The Secretary will then travel to Jerusalem on October 18 where he will meet with [Israeli] Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss developments in Syria and the continued need to counter the Iranian regime's destabilizing behavior in the region. Later that day, the Secretary will travel to Brussels, Belgium, where he will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss Transatlantic security issues and U.S. goals for the upcoming NATO Foreign Ministerial and Leaders Meeting," Ortagus said in a statement circulated by US media late on Wednesday.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Syria Turkey Visit Brussels Jerusalem Ankara Belgium Tayyip Erdogan October Media Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

6 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

6 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

6 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

6 hours ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

6 hours ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.