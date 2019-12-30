Pompeo to Visit Belarus Jan 4, Plans Talks With Lukashenko - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will pay a visit to Belarus on January 4, 2020, and he is expected to hold negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's press secretary told Sputnik on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will pay a visit to Belarus on January 4, 2020, and he is expected to hold negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's press secretary told Sputnik on Monday.

Media reports emerged last week suggesting that Pompeo might visit the Belarusian capital in January.

"Yes, we are indeed conducting preparations for this event in contact with the US side. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's working visit is planned for January 4, 2020. The current program envisions top-level talks, a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and other events. It is expected that the whole range of issues related to the Belarusian-US relations will be addressed, as well as the regional security problematic," Anatoly Glaz said.