Pompeo to Visit Brussels for Talks With NATO Chief, Belgian Officials - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Brussels on Wednesday for security talks with Belgian officials and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Department of State said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Michael R.

Pompeo will travel to Brussels, Belgium, January 13-14, 2021, to reaffirm the deep and enduring partnership between the United States and Belgium and the unwavering U.S. support for NATO," the release said on Monday.

Pompeo will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes, the release said.

The release said Pompeo will discuss the importance of the Transatlantic partnership and adapting to new challenges.