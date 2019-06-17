Pompeo to Visit CENTCOM on Tuesday - State Dept. Spokesperson

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit US Central Command on Tuesday to discuss security matters and current operations in CENTCOM's area of responsibility, which includes the Middle East, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit US Central Command on Tuesday to discuss security matters and current operations in CENTCOM's area of responsibility, which includes the middle East, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters on Monday.

"Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Secretary Pompeo will visit Central Command and and the United States Special Operations Command at the MacDill Air Force Base, in Tampa, Florida. There he will meet with Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of Central Command and General Richard Clarke, Commander of Special Operations Command to discuss regional security concerns and ongoing operations."