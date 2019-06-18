Pompeo to Visit CENTCOM on Tuesday - State Dept. Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit US Central Command on Tuesday to discuss security matters and current operations in CENTCOM's area of responsibility, which includes the middle East, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters on Monday.

"Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Secretary Pompeo will visit Central Command and the United States Special Operations Command at the MacDill Air Force Base, in Tampa, Florida," Ortagus said. "There he will meet with Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of Central Command and General Richard Clarke, Commander of Special Operations Command to discuss regional security concerns and ongoing operations."

Pompeo's visit to CENTCOM comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following last week's attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

On Thursday, two oil tankers - Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair - were reportedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claimed that Iran sabotaged the vessels.

In the wake of the attack, US President Donald Trump ordered the warship Mason to be dispatched to the area, adding to the United States' already significant military presence in the region.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has warned against attempts to lay blame on Iran for the tanker attacks before any thorough investigation is finished.