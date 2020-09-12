Pompeo to Visit Cyprus on Saturday to Broker Peaceful Solution to Regional Tensions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Cyprus on Saturday in an attempt to broker a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the escalated tensions in the eastern Mediterranean over disputed waters with Turkey.

Pompeo is expected to hold talks with the nation's senior officials to discuss their perspectives and objectives in the ongoing row with Ankara.

The secretary will travel to Cyprus from the Qatari capital of Doha, where he will be attending the inauguration ceremony of the intra-Afghan talks.

Pompeo's visit to the island country in the Mediterranean was supposed to take place earlier in the year, however, it was postponed due to escalated tensions between the United States and Iran.