Pompeo to Visit Germany for Libya Conference January 19 - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Germany to participate in a German-UN International conference on Libya, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Berlin on January 19 to attend the jointly hosted German-UN international conference on Libya, as part of the three-point plan UN Special Representative Salame outlined to the UN Security Council," Ortagus said in the release.

Two rival administrations - the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli and the Libyan National Army (LNA) controlling the country's east - are warring for control of Libya.

On Monday, Russia and Turkey mediated talks in Moscow between the Libyan warring parties. The meeting failed to produce a ceasefire and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that he would dispatch troops to Libya in support of the GNA.

After his trip to Germany, Pompeo will also travel to Colombia on January 20 and Costa Rica on January 21 to discuss regional issues such as counternarcotics cooperation and the situation in Venezuela, the release said.

Later on January 21, Pompeo will travel to Jamaica to meet with Caribbean leaders and discuss US relations with the region.