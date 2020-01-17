UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Visit Germany For Libya Conference January 19 - State Department

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Pompeo to Visit Germany for Libya Conference January 19 - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Germany to participate in a German-UN International conference on Libya, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Berlin on January 19 to attend the jointly hosted German-UN international conference on Libya, as part of the three-point plan UN Special Representative Salame outlined to the UN Security Council," Ortagus said in the release.

Two rival administrations - the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli and the Libyan National Army (LNA) controlling the country's east - are warring for control of Libya.

On Monday, Russia and Turkey mediated talks in Moscow between the Libyan warring parties. The meeting failed to produce a ceasefire and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that he would dispatch troops to Libya in support of the GNA.

After his trip to Germany, Pompeo will also travel to Colombia on January 20 and Costa Rica on January 21 to discuss regional issues such as counternarcotics cooperation and the situation in Venezuela, the release said.

Later on January 21, Pompeo will travel to Jamaica to meet with Caribbean leaders and discuss US relations with the region.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Moscow Russia Turkey Germany Berlin Tripoli Jamaica Costa Rica Colombia Libya Venezuela Tayyip Erdogan January Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

2 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

2 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

3 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

3 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

2 hours ago

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.