UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Visit Israel May 13 To Discuss Pandemic, Iran - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:16 AM

Pompeo to Visit Israel May 13 to Discuss Pandemic, Iran - State Department

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Israel next week to discuss with leaders of the emerging government joint efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and Iran-related regional security issues, the State Department said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Israel next week to discuss with leaders of the emerging government joint efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and Iran-related regional security issues, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Israel May 13.

He will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Speaker of the Knesset Benny Gantz in Jerusalem to discuss U.S. and Israeli efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as regional security issues related to Iran's malign influence," the statement said.

Pompeo's visit follows an agreement between Netanyahu and Gantz paving the way to the creation of the government in Israel after three elections in less than a year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Visit Jerusalem May Government Agreement Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

1 hour ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Human Resources calls on private secto ..

2 hours ago

German Ambassador in Russia Says Future of Nord St ..

14 seconds ago

Georgia recalls Kiev envoy after Saakashvili appoi ..

16 seconds ago

European leaders evoke WWII spirit to beat pandemi ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.