Pompeo to Visit Israel May 13 to Discuss Pandemic, Iran - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Israel next week to discuss with leaders of the emerging government joint efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and Iran-related regional security issues, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Israel May 13.

He will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Speaker of the Knesset Benny Gantz in Jerusalem to discuss U.S. and Israeli efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as regional security issues related to Iran's malign influence," the statement said.

Pompeo's visit follows an agreement between Netanyahu and Gantz paving the way to the creation of the government in Israel after three elections in less than a year.