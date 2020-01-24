Pompeo To Visit Kazakhstan On February 1-2 - Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:47 PM
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo will visit Kazakhstan on February 1-2, the country's foreign minister, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, said Friday
"The visit [of Pompeo] is planned for February 1-2," Tleuberdi told reporters.