Pompeo to Visit Kazakhstan on February 1-2 - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo will visit Kazakhstan on February 1-2, the country's foreign minister, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, said Friday.

