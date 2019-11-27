UrduPoint.com
Pompeo To Visit Portugal, Morocco After Attending NATO Summit With Trump - State Dept.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:50 AM

Pompeo to Visit Portugal, Morocco After Attending NATO Summit With Trump - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Portugal and Morocco for talks on bilateral security and economic cooperation after attending the London summit of NATO leaders, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"On December 3-4, Secretary Pompeo will join the US delegation led by President Trump to London to attend the NATO Leaders Meeting," Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"Pompeo will travel to Morocco... [and] Portugal, where he will meet with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva."

On December 4-5, Pompeo will meet with Moroccan officials to review the countries' strong economic and security partnership before heading to Lisbon on December 6 to discuss the US robust relationship with the Portuguese government.

At the NATO summit the US delegation plans to review progress in improving burden sharing, she added.

