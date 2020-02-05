UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Visit Saudi Arabia February 19-21 To Discuss Iran, Yemen - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Pompeo to Visit Saudi Arabia February 19-21 to Discuss Iran, Yemen - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Saudi Arabia from February 19-21 to discuss regional developments, the State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Secretary will travel to the middle East, where he will stop in Riyadh from February 19-21 to discuss regional and bilateral issues - including Iran, Yemen, and human rights - with the Saudi leadership," the statement said.

After his trip to Saudi Arabia, Pompeo will visit Oman to express his condolences over the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said and to meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

