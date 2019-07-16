Pompeo to Visit South America to Reinforce Support for Venezuelan People - US State Dept.

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Central and South America over the weekend to reinforce support for the people of Venezuela Cuba and Nicaragua in their struggle for freedom and democracy , Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagu said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Michael R.

Pompeo will travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina; Guayaquil, Ecuador; Mexico City, Mexico; and San Salvador, El Salvador July 19-21 to further strengthen our partnerships within the Western Hemisphere on regional and global challenges," Ortagus said in a statement. "The Secretary will expand cooperation on security issues and highlight the US commitment to democracy, human rights, and increasing economic opportunity for our citizens. He will also reinforce support for the people of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela in their struggle for democracy and freedom from repression."