Pompeo to Visit Ukraine, UK, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pomepo will visit Ukraine, UK, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan next week, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to London, UK; Kyiv, Ukraine; Minsk, Belarus; Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; and Tashkent, Uzbekistan January 29 to February 4," Ortagus said in a statement.