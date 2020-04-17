Pompeo Told Lavrov Future Arms Control Talks Must Include China - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a phone call on Friday that any future arms control talks must include China, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement

"The Secretary emphasized that any future arms control talks must be based on President [Donald] Trump's vision for a trilateral arms control agreement that includes both Russia and China," Ortagus said.