Pompeo Told Lavrov Future Arms Control Talks Must Include China - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:52 PM

Pompeo Told Lavrov Future Arms Control Talks Must Include China - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a phone call on Friday that any future arms control talks must include China, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a phone call on Friday that any future arms control talks must include China, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The Secretary emphasized that any future arms control talks must be based on President [Donald] Trump's vision for a trilateral arms control agreement that includes both Russia and China," Ortagus said.

