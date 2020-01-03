Pompeo Told Lavrov US Wants De-Escalation After Soleimani Killing - State Department

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and emphasized that the United States sought de-escalation, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Secretary Pompeo discussed President Trump's recent decision to take decisive defensive action to protect U.

S. personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani in response to imminent threats to American lives," Ortagus said in a statement. "The Secretary made clear that the United States remains committed to de-escalation."

Tensions are high across the middle East after Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.