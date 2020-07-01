Pompeo Told Taliban Not to Attack US Troops, Adhere to Peace Deal - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a recent video call with the Taliban's chief negotiator Mullah Baradar discussed the importance of implementing their bilateral peace agreement, which includes a commitment not to attack American troops, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Pompeo met via video conference yesterday with Taliban Deputy and chief negotiator Mullah Baradar to discuss implementation of the US-Taliban Agreement," Ortagus said in the statement.

"The Secretary made clear the expectation for the Taliban to live up to their commitments, which include not attacking Americans."

Several US lawmakers said they were briefed on intelligence that allegedly indicates Russian agents offered Taliban bounties to target American troops in Afghanistan - allegations which Moscow denies. However, one of the US intelligence agencies has strongly dissented and said there is evidence that disputes this conclusion, Congressman Adam Schiff told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.