UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Told Taliban Not To Attack US Troops, Adhere To Peace Deal - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Pompeo Told Taliban Not to Attack US Troops, Adhere to Peace Deal - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a recent video call with the Taliban's chief negotiator Mullah Baradar discussed the importance of implementing their bilateral peace agreement, which includes a commitment not to attack American troops, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Pompeo met via video conference yesterday with Taliban Deputy and chief negotiator Mullah Baradar to discuss implementation of the US-Taliban Agreement," Ortagus said in the statement.

"The Secretary made clear the expectation for the Taliban to live up to their commitments, which include not attacking Americans."

Several US lawmakers said they were briefed on intelligence that allegedly indicates Russian agents offered Taliban bounties to target American troops in Afghanistan - allegations which Moscow denies. However, one of the US intelligence agencies has strongly dissented and said there is evidence that disputes this conclusion, Congressman Adam Schiff told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Moscow Russia Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

49 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

3 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

3 hours ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

4 hours ago

Six Belarusian Presidential Hopefuls Collect Enoug ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.