Pompeo Trip to Asia Underscores US Commitment to Region - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will underscore the United States' long-term commitment to Asia during his trip to the region next week, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell said during a press briefing on Friday.

"This trip reaffirms a long-term commitment [to the region]," Stilwell said when asked about possible messages for China during Pompeo's trip.

Pompeo is scheduled to visit Japan, South Korea and Mongolia from October 4-8.

Stilwell said Pompeo's trip provides a good opportunity to see like-minded partners and friends, and praised the three countries for their cooperation on different issues, including maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, North Korea and others.

"We have outstanding partnership with Mongolia," Stilwell said. "Mongolia has been a strong contributor to peacekeeping operations."

Earlier on Friday, Pompeo said he would proceed with his trip to Asia despite the news that US President Donald Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus.