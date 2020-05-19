UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Repatriation Amid Pandemic - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed by telephone mutual issues concerning repatriation, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu," Ortagus said in the release on Monday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed cooperation to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including the repatriation of both Turkish and US citizens to their home countries."

Pompeo and Cavusoglu also discussed supply chain cooperation and efforts by the NATO alliance to respond to the pandemic, Ortagus said. Moreover, Ortagus said both diplomats also discussed bilateral economic and security issues.

The US COVID-19 case count surpassed the 1.5 million mark on Monday and rose above 90,000 in deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

