Pompeo, Turkish Counterpart to Meet in Dominican Republic on August 16 - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during his visit to the Dominican Republican this weekend, Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Ambassador Michael Kozak said during a conference call on Friday.

"The Secretary will also take the opportunity to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu," Kozak said.

Pompeo will be in the Dominican Republic to attend the presidential inauguration of Luis Abinader.

Pompeo and Abinader will discuss opportunities to strengthen partnership and to promote transparency, democracy and security in the region, Kozak said.

Kozak also said Pompeo will have a bilateral meeting with Haitian President Jovenel Moise to urge him to set a date for the country's delayed elections.