Pompeo, Turkish Foreign Minister Discuss Mediterranean Situation by Phone - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and in Cyprus by phone amid increased disagreements between the two countries on these issues in recent days, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters.

"Our minister held phone talks with Pompeo.

The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus were discussed," the ministry said.

Earlier, Pompeo and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades signed a memorandum of understanding in Nicosia to create a new training center, to be funded by Washington and built on the island. The center will be called the Cyprus Center for Land, Open-seas, and Port Security. The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the move.

Ankara's sharp reaction was also caused by the US decision to lift the restriction on the sale of non-lethal weapons to Cyprus for a year.