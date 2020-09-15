UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Turkish Foreign Minister Discuss Mediterranean Situation By Phone - Ankara

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:40 AM

Pompeo, Turkish Foreign Minister Discuss Mediterranean Situation by Phone - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and in Cyprus by phone amid increased disagreements between the two countries on these issues in recent days, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters.

"Our minister held phone talks with Pompeo.

The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus were discussed," the ministry said.

Earlier, Pompeo and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades signed a memorandum of understanding in Nicosia to create a new training center, to be funded by Washington and built on the island. The center will be called the Cyprus Center for Land, Open-seas, and Port Security. The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the move.

Ankara's sharp reaction was also caused by the US decision to lift the restriction on the sale of non-lethal weapons to Cyprus for a year.

Related Topics

Washington Sale Nicosia Cyprus Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Customs Commissioner: Peace, stability &amp; prosp ..

2 hours ago

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

5 hours ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

6 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

5 hours ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

6 hours ago

Six injured in road accident

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.