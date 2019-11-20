UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:21 PM

Pompeo, Turkish Foreign Minister Meet in Brussels to Discuss Defense Issues - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met in Brusels and discussed bilateral security and defense issues, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release on Wednesday

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Brussels," Ortagus said. "Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed US-Turkish bilateral relations, with a focus on bilateral and multilateral security and defense issues.

Ortagus added the two officials built on discussions between US President Donald Trump and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington on November 13, when both leaders discussed Syria, Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system as well as improving trade relations.

Pompeo and Cavusoglu are in Brussels participating in the NATO North Atlantic Council Working Session.

