Pompeo, UAE Officials Discuss Need for Ceasefire in Libya - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and senior officials from the United Arab Emirates discussed the need to reach a ceasefire in Libya and bolster Persian Gulf unity to counter Iran, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Wednesday.

"The Secretary congratulated the Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor on the monumental achievement of the Abraham Accords and they discussed regional and bilateral issues of concern, including mutual support for de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity, and countering Iran's malign influence in the region," Ortagus said.

Pompeo met Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as part of his four-day trip to the Middle East.