UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, UAE Officials Discuss Need For Ceasefire In Libya, Peace With Israel - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:02 PM

Pompeo, UAE Officials Discuss Need for Ceasefire in Libya, Peace With Israel - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior officials from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed the need to reach a ceasefire in Libya and bolster Persian Gulf unity to counter Iran, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior officials from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed the need to reach a ceasefire in Libya and bolster Persian Gulf unity to counter Iran, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Wednesday.

"The Secretary congratulated the Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor on the monumental achievement of the Abraham Accords and they discussed regional and bilateral issues of concern, including mutual support for de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity, and countering Iran's malign influence in the region," Ortagus said.

Pompeo met Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as part of his four-day trip to the Middle East.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including Tripoli, is controlled by the Government of National Accord, while the eastern part is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army.

Pompeo's four-day visit to the Middle East includes scheduled trips to Israel, UAE, Sudan and Bahrain.

The tour comes after the announcement of the US-brokered UAE-Israel peace deal by President Donald Trump earlier in August. Bahrain and Sudan are seen as the most likely nations from the region to follow Abu Dhabi and conclude peace agreements with Israel as well.

Related Topics

Army Israel Iran Parliament UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Trump Split Tripoli Bahrain Sudan Libya United Arab Emirates Middle East August From Government Unity Foods Limited Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

18 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

18 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

18 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

36 minutes ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

18 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road accidents

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.