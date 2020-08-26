Pompeo, UAE Officials Discuss Need for Ceasefire in Libya, Peace With Israel - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior officials from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed the need to reach a ceasefire in Libya and bolster Persian Gulf unity to counter Iran, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior officials from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed the need to reach a ceasefire in Libya and bolster Persian Gulf unity to counter Iran, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Wednesday.

"The Secretary congratulated the Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor on the monumental achievement of the Abraham Accords and they discussed regional and bilateral issues of concern, including mutual support for de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity, and countering Iran's malign influence in the region," Ortagus said.

Pompeo met Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as part of his four-day trip to the Middle East.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including Tripoli, is controlled by the Government of National Accord, while the eastern part is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army.

Pompeo's four-day visit to the Middle East includes scheduled trips to Israel, UAE, Sudan and Bahrain.

The tour comes after the announcement of the US-brokered UAE-Israel peace deal by President Donald Trump earlier in August. Bahrain and Sudan are seen as the most likely nations from the region to follow Abu Dhabi and conclude peace agreements with Israel as well.