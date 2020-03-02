UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, UK Counterpart Discuss Measures To Combat Coronavirus - US State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:27 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed measures that both, the United States and the United Kingdom can provide to other countries to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the State Department said in statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed measures that both, the United States and the United Kingdom can provide to other countries to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the State Department said in statement on Monday.

"They discussed the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the measures the United States and the United Kingdom are taking to help combat the outbreak in coordination with international partners," the statement said about the conversation conducted on Sunday.

Pompeo and Raab also discussed the situation in Iraq and the preparations for negotiating a concluding robust bilateral trade agreement.

More than 89,000 people worldwide have been infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus and some 3,000 people have dead. In addition, more than 45,000 infected people have recovered.

