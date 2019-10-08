WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his British counterpart Dominic Raab discussed over the phone Turkey's planned military operation in northern Syria, the Department of State said in a statement on Monday.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in the coming days to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters. Meanwhile, the White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.

"They ... discussed a variety of international security challenges, including Iran's destabilizing role in the middle East, Turkey's plans to potentially invade Syria, and the tragic death of a British citizen in an accident involving the spouse of an American diplomat," the statement said.

Pompeo and Raab also discussed a possible free trade agreement between the US and the UK after Great Britain departs the European Union.