Pompeo, UK Counterpart Hold Talks In Jerusalem On Trump's Peace Plan - State Dept.

Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:33 PM

Pompeo, UK Counterpart Hold Talks in Jerusalem on Trump's Peace Plan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab met in Jerusalem to discuss the Trump administration's plan for peace in the Middle East, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Monday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Raab discussed shared foreign policy priorities, including President Trump's Vision for Peace," Ortagus said. "The Secretary and the Foreign Secretary also discussed coordination on countering Iran's destabilizing influence in the region."

Raab announced on Monday that he would be meeting Israeli and Palestinian leaders this week to stress the United Kingdom's commitment to Israel's security and the need of a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, following the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UEA).

Pompeo arrived in Jerusalem on Monday on the first leg of his Middle East tour on the heels of the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The top US diplomat is set to follow his Israel visit with trips to the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan "to discuss Iran's malign influence and to celebrate the historic Abraham Accords agreement between Israel and the UAE," according to the State Department.

Bahrain and Sudan are seen as the most likely nations from the region to follow Abu Dhabi and conclude peace agreements with Israel.

