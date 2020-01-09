UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, UK's Raab Share Concerns Over Iran's Attack On US Bases - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 09:01 PM

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his UK counterpart Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab agree that Iran's recent missile attacks on US military forces in Iraq were reckless and served to highlight the dangers of the Islamic Republic's offensive ballistic missile program, the State Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his UK counterpart Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab agree that Iran's recent missile attacks on US military forces in Iraq were reckless and served to highlight the dangers of the Islamic Republic's offensive ballistic missile program, the State Department said on Thursday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Raab agreed the dangerous and reckless attack against Ain Al Asad Airbase and Erbil underscores the longstanding concerns both nations have about Iran's offensive ballistic missile program," the State Department said in a readout of a meeting between the two officials on Wednesday.

Pompeo and Raab also discussed efforts to further strengthen the US-UK special relationship in a post-Brexit era, including plans for a free trade agreement. The talks also addressed the importance of secure 5G networks, the State Department said.

Relations between Iran and the US became severely aggravated in early January after Washington conducted an airstrike to kill Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani. On Wednesday, Iran launched missiles at two bases housing American troops in Iraq in retaliation for Soleimani's assassination.

