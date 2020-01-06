Pompeo, UN Chief Discuss Events in Venezuela, Middle East - US State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the recent developments in Venezuela and the middle East, US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of a phone call between the two officials on Monday.

"Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss events in Venezuela and the Middle East," the readout said.

Pompeo thanked Guterres for his continued diplomatic efforts, the readout added.

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the country's parliament elected pro-government lawmaker Luis Parra to be the speaker for the 2020-21 period.

Maduro said former speaker Juan Guaido's supporters had requested that the parliament building be cordoned off during the session when the election took place, which prevented Guaido from attending.

Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers gathered at an office of a local newspaper and voted to re-elect Guaido as speaker.

The United States and its allies have been supporting Guaido, who proclaimed himself to be an interim president of Venezuela in early 2019.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and called the US recognition and support of him as an attempt to overthrow the legitimate government in Venezuela and capture the country's oil and other resources.