Pompeo, UN Chief Meet to Discuss Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have discussed developments in Syria, Libya and Yemen as well as the political settlement in Afghanistan, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the conversation.

"Secretary Pompeo and Secretary-General Guterres discussed the recent progress towards a political settlement in Afghanistan, as well as ongoing developments in Yemen, Libya and Syria," Ortagus said on Friday. "With respect to Syria, they discussed the importance of an enduring ceasefire and continuing UN authorized cross-border aid deliveries.

"

In addition, Pompeo expressed outrage at the decision by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to make public a database of firms operating in Israeli-controlled territories, the spokesperson noted.

Ortagus noted that Pompeo will continue to engage UN officials and member states on this issues, will not tolerate the "reckless mistreatment" of US companies and will respond to actions harmful to the businesses.