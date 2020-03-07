UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, UN Chief Meet To Discuss Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 03:10 AM

Pompeo, UN Chief Meet to Discuss Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have discussed developments in Syria, Libya and Yemen as well as the political settlement in Afghanistan, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the conversation.

"Secretary Pompeo and Secretary-General Guterres discussed the recent progress towards a political settlement in Afghanistan, as well as ongoing developments in Yemen, Libya and Syria," Ortagus said on Friday. "With respect to Syria, they discussed the importance of an enduring ceasefire and continuing UN authorized cross-border aid deliveries.

"

In addition, Pompeo expressed outrage at the decision by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to make public a database of firms operating in Israeli-controlled territories, the spokesperson noted.

Ortagus noted that Pompeo will continue to engage UN officials and member states on this issues, will not tolerate the "reckless mistreatment" of US companies and will respond to actions harmful to the businesses.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Syria Yemen Progress Libya Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of two cases of COVID-19

26 minutes ago

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

4 hours ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

4 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

4 hours ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.