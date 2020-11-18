UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Underscores Free, Fair Elections In Talks With Georgia's Leaders - State Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:49 PM

Pompeo Underscores Free, Fair Elections in Talks with Georgia's Leaders - State Dept

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo during talks with senior officials in Georgia underscored the need for free and fair elections in the Eastern European country, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in readouts of his meetings in Tiblisi on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo during talks with senior officials in Georgia underscored the need for free and fair elections in the Eastern European country, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in readouts of his meetings in Tiblisi on Wednesday.

Pompeo earlier in the day met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani during a visit to Georgia as part of a seven-country tour from November 13-23

"Secretary Pompeo and President Zourabichvili discussed the importance of US-Georgia security cooperation," Brown said. "Secretary Pompeo reiterated the importance of free and fair elections and the essential role of an independent judiciary in a democracy and urged Georgia to take strong measures against the spread of COVID-19."

Pompeo thanked Zourabichvili for Georgia's support of the OSCE Minsk Group process aimed at solving the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Brown added.

During his meeting with Gakharia and Zalkaliani, Pompeo also spoke about COVID-19 and cyber security.

"Secretary Pompeo also reiterated unwavering US support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian occupation," Brown said.

Georgian opposition parties have challenged the outcome of the October 31 parliamentary election, which gave the victory to the governing party. Georgian Dream of billionaire businessman Bidzina Ivanishvili was declared the winner with 48.22 percent of the vote and is expected to form a new government.

Pompeo arrived in Georgia for a two-day visit on Tuesday. Other destinations on the US top diplomat's tour include France, Turkey, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Russia Turkey Democracy Vote France Visit Qatar Minsk Armenia David Azerbaijan Georgia Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates October November From Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

6 minutes ago

Govt taking concrete steps to reduce inflation: Kh ..

8 minutes ago

Six DSPs transferred

8 minutes ago

Portugal set to extend virus emergency

8 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force meets Naval Chief

11 minutes ago

Five more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar H ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.