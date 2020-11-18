(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo during talks with senior officials in Georgia underscored the need for free and fair elections in the Eastern European country, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in readouts of his meetings in Tiblisi on Wednesday.

Pompeo earlier in the day met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani during a visit to Georgia as part of a seven-country tour from November 13-23

"Secretary Pompeo and President Zourabichvili discussed the importance of US-Georgia security cooperation," Brown said. "Secretary Pompeo reiterated the importance of free and fair elections and the essential role of an independent judiciary in a democracy and urged Georgia to take strong measures against the spread of COVID-19."

Pompeo thanked Zourabichvili for Georgia's support of the OSCE Minsk Group process aimed at solving the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Brown added.

During his meeting with Gakharia and Zalkaliani, Pompeo also spoke about COVID-19 and cyber security.

"Secretary Pompeo also reiterated unwavering US support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian occupation," Brown said.

Georgian opposition parties have challenged the outcome of the October 31 parliamentary election, which gave the victory to the governing party. Georgian Dream of billionaire businessman Bidzina Ivanishvili was declared the winner with 48.22 percent of the vote and is expected to form a new government.

Pompeo arrived in Georgia for a two-day visit on Tuesday. Other destinations on the US top diplomat's tour include France, Turkey, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.