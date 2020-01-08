UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Updates Kurdistan Regional PM On Iranian Missile Strikes - State Dept.

Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:50 AM

Pompeo Updates Kurdistan Regional PM on Iranian Missile Strikes - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefed Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani following Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi military bases housing US troops, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Pompeo briefed Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani by telephone today to update him on the Iranian missile attacks on Iraqi Air Bases, including in Erbil. The Secretary and Prime Minister Barzani agreed to stay in close touch as the situation develops," Ortagus said on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Iran launched 15 missiles at the Erbil and Al Asad Airbases in western Iraq, with 10 hitting Al Asad, 1 hitting Erbil and four failing.

The operation, dubbed "Martyr Soleimani" is in response to an airstrike that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander, Qasem Soleimani.

