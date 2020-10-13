UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan To Implement Ceasefire

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

Pompeo urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to implement ceasefire

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to fulfill an agreed ceasefire that has not been holding

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ):US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to fulfill an agreed ceasefire that has not been holding.

"The United States calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to implement their commitments to a ceasefire as agreed and cease targeting civilian areas, such as Ganja and Stepanakert," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

