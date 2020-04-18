Pompeo Urges China to Allow Foreign Experts in Wuhan Lab to Trace Coronavirus Source

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday called on China to allow foreign scientists to inspect the Institute of Virology in the city of Wuhan where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak started

US officials have said they agree the novel coronavirus most likely had natural origins, but are increasingly supportive of the theory that it leaked from an Institute of Virology lab and are lashing out at Beijing for its alleged lack of transparency.

"We don't know the answer to the question about the precise origination point. But we do know this: We know that the first sightings of this occurred within miles of the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Pompeo told the Hugh Hewitt Show.

The secretary of state added that the United States knows the Chinese authorities considered the possibility of the COVID-19 infection coming from Institute of Virology as they began to evaluate what to do inside of Wuhan.

"We know they've not permitted the world's scientists to go into that laboratory to evaluate what took place there, what's happening there, what's happening there even as we speak," Pompeo said. "Even as we're on the show this morning, we still have not had Western access to that facility so that we can properly evaluate what really has taken off all across the world and how that began."

Pompeo said the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization, criticized by the United States for it pro-China bias, have a responsibility to the world to take the facts to their logical conclusion and find out answers.