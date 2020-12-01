Pompeo Urges Ethiopian Prime Minister to Stop Operations in Tigray Region - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to end the military operations in the Tigray region and open up constructive dialogue with the rebels there, Department of State Principal Deputy spokesperson Cale Brown said on Monday

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today regarding the conflict in Tigray," Brown said in a readout of the conversation. "Secretary Pompeo ... called for a complete end to the fighting and constructive dialogue to resolve the crisis."

Brown said that Pompeo noted that the Ethiopian government announcement on Saturday about the end of major military operations and emphasized the willingness of the United States, African Union and other international partners to assist in dialogue and reconciliation.

"The Secretary underscored the importance of protecting civilians from further harm, including refugees and civilians fleeing the conflict into Sudan, and allowing international humanitarian organizations access to the Tigray region to ensure the unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance to those in need," the readout said.

Pompeo urged the Ethiopian government to ensure respect for human rights of the residents of Tigray and highlighted the United States' continued strong partnership with Ethiopia and support for the country's reform agenda, the readout added.