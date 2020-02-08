UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Urges International Community To Pressure Maduro As US Unveils New Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Pompeo Urges International Community to Pressure Maduro as US Unveils New Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The International community should step up efforts to isolate and oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions targeting Venezuela's Conviasa Airline and its 40 aircraft. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Maduro relies heavily on the airline to travel abroad.

"We call on the international community to step up pressure on Maduro and further isolate him and his corrupt associates and other malign entities," Pompeo said in a statement.

The new sanctions, Pompeo added, are meant to pressure Maduro into negotiating, stepping down and holding new elections. The United States, he added, is committed to supporting Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido in an attempt to restore democracy to the country.

On Tuesday, Guaido attended and was lauded by President Donald Trump during his annual State of the Union address before a joint session of US Congress.

Trump during the speech said Maduro's grip on the country "will be smashed and broken."

Earlier this week, a senior US administration official said the United States will impose "impactful" measures on the Maduro government. US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said on Thursday that Russia's cooperation with Maduro might soon come at a price.

According to a study co-authored last year by renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs, some 40,000 Venezuelans have died since 2017 as a result of US sanctions.

Last January, amid a severe economic crisis, Guaido - backed by the United States - proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela. Maduro called Guaido a US puppet who is trying to help Washington overthrow Venezuela's government to control the country's natural resources.

