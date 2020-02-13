Pompeo Urges Iran to Fulfill Financial Action Task Force Commitments - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Iran should fulfill its obligations under the Financial Action Task Force and follow the standards that protect the international system from illegal financing, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States calls on Iran to fulfill its commitments to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and adhere to the FATF's anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism standards that protect the international financial system from illicit finance" Pompeo said.

FATF was established in 1989 to set legal, regulatory and operational standards to combating money laundering, terrorist financing and related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

Pompeo accused Iran of failing to fulfill its commitments after the country's FATF action plan expired in 2018.

"It is past time for Iran to complete the action plan it agreed to in June 2016 or face the full re-imposition of countermeasures," Pompeo said.

Almost all countries have adopted the FATF standards and Iran should not be treated as an exception to any other nation, Pompeo added.