WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over the telephone with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and urged him to pursue "real reforms" in order to obtain financial assistance from international organizations, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the conversation on Friday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to discuss Iraq's economic crisis as well as the upcoming US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue," Ortagus said.

"Secretary Pompeo urged Prime Minister Kadhimi to pursue real reforms as he works with international institutions to provide financial assistance to Iraq."

Earlier in May, the Iraqi parliament approved the new government proposed by Kadhimi.

Iraq political situation was in limbo for nearly five months as former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stepped down last November on the heels of mass nationwide protests against corruption and worsening living conditions.