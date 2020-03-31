Pompeo Urges Nations Share Data on Coronavirus

The United States urges every country to collect and share data on coronavirus while refraining from spreading disinformation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The United States urges every country to collect and share data on coronavirus while refraining from spreading disinformation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"I would urge every nation - do your best to collect the data, do your best to share this information," Pompeo said during a briefing.

"We are doing that. We are collecting, we are sharing and we are making sure we have a good sound basis upon which to make decisions about how to fight this infectious disease."

He added that disinformation about COVID-19 is especially dangerous, because it puts lives at risk.