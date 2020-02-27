Pompeo Urges Russia to 'End Its Occupation' of Crimea 6 Years After Referendum Announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The United States calls on Moscow to "end its occupation" of Crimea sixth years after the peninsula announced it would hold a referendum on reunification with Russia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced a one-year extension for the 2014 Russia sanctions, claiming that the country's actions and policies "continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

"Today, we again reaffirm #Crimea is #Ukraine. The United States does not and will not ever recognize Russia's claims of sovereignty over the peninsula. We call on Russia to end its occupation of Crimea," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

On February 27, 2014 the legislature of Crimea announced holding a referendum on the status of the peninsula. According to the results of the vote, held on March 16 that year, Crimeans overwhelmingly decided to rejoin Russia, but Western countries and Kiev have yet to recognize the legitimacy of the move. The referendum led to the US introducing sanctions against Russia for what it considered to be Moscow's interference in Ukraine's domestic affairs.

Moscow, has, however, denied any interference in Ukraine's affairs and insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."