Pompeo Urges Sides in Libya Conflict to Engage in Talks, Implement Ceasefire

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called on the Government of National Accord (GNA) and Libyan National Army (LNA) to start negotiations and implement a ceasefire.

"The agreement between the GNA and the LNA to re-enter UN security talks was a good first step, very positive.

Quick and good faith negotiations are now required to implement a ceasefire and relaunch the UN-led intra-Libyan political talks," Pompeo said at a press briefing.

Pompeo said the Libyans should act quickly so Russia does not interfere. Russian officials have repeatedly refuted accusations of meddling in the conflict in Libya and supports a peaceful solution to the conflict.

The Egyptian government unveiled a peace plan accepted by the LNA but rejected by the GNA. So far, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan have already expressed support for Egypt's peace plan in the North African country.