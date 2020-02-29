UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Urges Taliban To 'cut Ties With Al-Qaeda'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:45 PM

Pompeo urges Taliban to 'cut ties with Al-Qaeda'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Taliban Saturday to honour its commitments to sever ties with jihadist groups as Washington signed a landmark deal with the Afghan insurgents

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Taliban Saturday to honour its commitments to sever ties with jihadist groups as Washington signed a landmark deal with the Afghan insurgents.

He called on the Taliban to "keep your promises to cut ties with Al-Qaeda.""I know there will be a temptation to declare victory, but victory for Afghans will only be achieved when they can live in peace and prosper," he said at the ceremony in Doha.

