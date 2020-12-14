UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Urges Turkey To Resolve S-400 Problem 'Immediately' In Coordination With US

Pompeo Urges Turkey to Resolve S-400 Problem 'Immediately' in Coordination With US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The United States is calling on Turkey to solve the matter concerning the procurement of Russia's S-400 missile defense systems promptly and in coordination with Washington, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday following the announcement of new sanctions against Ankara.

"I also urge Turkey to resolve the S-400 problem immediately in coordination with the United States," Pompeo said. "Turkey is a valued Ally and an important regional security partner for the United States, and we seek to continue our decades-long history of productive defense-sector cooperation by removing the obstacle of Turkey's S-400 possession as soon as possible."

