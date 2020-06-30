UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Urges UN Security Council To Extend Iran Arms Embargo, Warns Of Consequences

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Pompeo Urges UN Security Council to Extend Iran Arms Embargo, Warns of Consequences

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to extend the arms embargo imposed on Iran that set to expire in four months as a result of the flawed nuclear agreement - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - that was concluded with the previous Obama administration.

"Because of the flawed nuclear deal negotiated by the previous American administration, the arms embargo on the world's most heinous terrorist regime is scheduled to expire on October 18, a mere four months from now," Pompeo said. "This chamber has a choice - stand for international peace and security, as the United Nations founders intended, or let the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic of Iran expire, betraying UN's mission and its finest ideals we have all pledged to uphold."

Pompeo warned that if the UN Security Council fails to act, Iran will be free to purchase Russian-made fighter jets that can strike in a radius of up to 3,000 kilometers, upgrade its fleet of submarines and endanger with its maritime activities nations like Russia and China that rely on stable energy prices.

In addition, Pompeo warned that Iran will also be able to supply weapons to its proxies and fuel conflicts in Syria, Venezuela and far reaches of Afghanistan should the arms embargo is not extended.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. JCPOA stipulates that Iran must scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the accord was adopted.

In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and has since re-implemented wide-ranging sanctions against Iran.

