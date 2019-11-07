Pompeo Urges World to 'Take Serious Steps' to Increase Pressure on Iran - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the international community on Thursday to take serious steps to increase pressure on Iran in order to stop Tehran 's nuclear program.

"It is now time for all nations to reject this regime's nuclear extortion and take serious steps to increase pressure," Pompeo said in a statement released by the State Department.

On Wednesday, Tehran announced the resumption of uranium enrichment at its Fordow nuclear facility despite the pledge not to do this under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Iran's latest nuclear escalations reflect the regime's intentions all along: to extort the international community into accepting its violence and terror while it undermines the sovereignty of its neighbors," Pompeo said.

He also said Iran's latest actions raise concerns that the Islamic Republic might be "positioning itself" to achieve a rapid nuclear breakout.

On May 8, the first anniversary of the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 JCPOA, Iran announced that it would gradually reduce its obligations under the accord. Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

On Wednesday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced that the country planned to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent at Fordow by Saturday as part of its fourth stage of reducing obligations under the JCPOA.